Sudan’s new ambassador Abdulaziz Hassan Saleh Taha met with Bagheri Kani on Tuesday, presenting a copy of his letter of credence to the top Iranian diplomat at the start of his diplomatic mission in Tehran.

Separately, Soren Jacobsen, Denmark’s new ambassador to Tehran, handed over a copy of his credential as he met with Bagheri Kani on Tuesday at the start of his diplomatic mission in Iran.

4194