Paris Olympics: Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Saravi advances to final

Saravi, who won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beat the Egyptian wrestler 8-0 as the two faced off each other on Tuesday.

The Iranian athlete had also played strongly against his opponents from the US and Kyrgyzstan ahead of his match with Gabr in the semi-final.

Saravi will on Wednesday face Artur Aleksanyan from Armenia.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Amin Mirzazadeh won bronze as he defeated his rival from the Azerbaijan Republic 4-0 in the 130-kg category.

