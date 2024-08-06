Aug 6, 2024, 10:57 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85560732
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Paris Olympics: Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Saravi advances to final

Aug 6, 2024, 10:57 PM
News ID: 85560732
Paris Olympics: Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Saravi advances to final

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi has advanced to the final in the 97-kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics after defeating his Egyptian rival Mohamed Gabr.

Saravi, who won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beat the Egyptian wrestler 8-0 as the two faced off each other on Tuesday.

The Iranian athlete had also played strongly against his opponents from the US and Kyrgyzstan ahead of his match with Gabr in the semi-final.

Saravi will on Wednesday face Artur Aleksanyan from Armenia.  

Paric Olympics: Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Saravi advances to final

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Amin Mirzazadeh won bronze as he defeated his rival from the Azerbaijan Republic 4-0 in the 130-kg category.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .