Iran will give ‘decisive response’ to Haniyeh’s assassination: Acting FM

Bagheri made the remarks as he visited Hamas’ office in Tehran on Tuesday, where he met with Khaled Qaddoumi, the group’s representative to Iran, and paid tribute to Haniyeh, who was assassinated in an Israeli operation in Tehran last week.

The Iranian diplomat said that Haniyeh's martyrdom, while a significant loss for the resistance movement, has ultimately strengthened the resistance front across the region.

Bagheri asserted that Iran, in accordance with international law, reserves the right to take appropriate measures to defend its national security and sovereignty by responding to this act of aggression on its soil.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a decisive and effective response to this criminal act by the Zionist regime,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bagheri had appeared before the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament to brief lawmakers on measures Tehran was taking to respond to the Israeli aggression.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the commission’s spokesman, told reporters that Bagheri had assured lawmakers that the Foreign Ministry would use all political, legal, and public diplomacy resources at its disposal to pursue Haniyeh's assassination at the international level.

4353**9417