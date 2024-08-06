Building telecommunication towers on Afghan borders on agenda: Iran cmdr.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Brigadier General Majid Shoja said that the first phase of construction would include 18 towers equipped with optical radar and advanced camera systems capable of wide-range vision along the entire border strip.

Discussing the Iran-Afghanistan border closure project to prevent illegal crossings, he mentioned that the initial phase involves sealing off approximately 80 kilometers of the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

He further stated that the border obstruction is planned to extend across the full 300-kilometer length of the border with Afghanistan in subsequent phases.

Shoja mentioned that the border blockade plan would involve constructing four-meter-high walls, installing barbed wire, building roads, and deploying motion sensors to enhance smart security measures over the next three years.

He also highlighted that the Razavi Khorasan border guards, who oversee more than 835 kilometers of the province's borders, are tasked with border security, contributing to the current stability in the region.

