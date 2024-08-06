Iran, Tajikistan to enforce visa cancellation agreement within days

Shahin Samadi, the head of the Department of Information and Press of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was cited as saying by the country’s Khovar news agency on Tuesday that the agreement allows the citizens of the two countries to visit the other country and stay there for 30 days without a visa.

In the first phase, the scheme will only apply to visitors who travel by means of “Tehran-Dushanbe” and “Dushanbe-Tehran” air route.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Alireza Haghighian had stressed the importance of this agreement, noting that Tajikistan’s parliament was ready to make the legislative preparations for further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe.

9341**9417