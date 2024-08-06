Hezbollah entitled to respond to Israeli aggression: Lebanon parl. speaker

In an interview with a Lebanese newspaper on Tuesday, Berri underlined that unity at the highest level among the Lebanese can immunize the country in the current critical situation against the threats from Israel.

Resistance has been faithful to the rules of conflicts while Israel has deliberately violated the regulations by targeting civilians and attacking the Lebanese residential areas, he noted.

Berri had said earlier that what is happening in Gaza is “shame to humanity”, calling for pressure on Israeli officials to end their continued aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, bring about stability the region, and prevent the start of a regional war.

