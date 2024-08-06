Aug 6, 2024, 12:08 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85560118
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Families of Israeli war prisoners stage protest in Tel Aviv

Aug 6, 2024, 12:08 PM
News ID: 85560118
Families of Israeli war prisoners stage protest in Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA – The families of the Israeli war prisoners in the Gaza Strip have once again staged a protest against the policies of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

The protestors blocked the main highway on the way to Tel Aviv, Haaretz newspaper reported on Tuesday.

They underlined the necessity of immediately reaching an agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement to extradite the prisoners from Gaza, the report said.

The protest gathering led to clashes between the protestors and the Israeli police.

The families of the prisoners see Netanyahu as the main obstacle to the extradition agreement.

During the past months, different cities across occupied Palestine have been the scene of protests against Netanyahu.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .