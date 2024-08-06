Lieberman: Waiting for Iran’s attack an achievement for Tehran

According to Sama news agency, Lieberman made the remarks in reference to Iran’s promised retaliation against the Zionist regime over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

This situation is an achievement for the Iranians, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and the Axis of Resistance, he added.

Local Zionist authorities in occupied Palestine have also referred to the deadly strikes by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, saying that the war continues and the misfortune is that the sound of explosions and sirens has become a part of their lives.

They hoped that something will be done so that the settlers can return to their homes in the northern occupied Palestine.

