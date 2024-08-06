Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss expansion of bilateral ties

On the sideline of the 9th Conference of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Islamic Countries in Makkah, Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization chief Mehdi Khamoushi held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh.

During the meeting, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz expressed his satisfaction with the Iranian delegation's attendance and highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran at the bilateral levels and in the Islamic world.

He discussed the situation of endowments in Saudi Arabia and emphasized the need to exchange the know-how in this Islamic matter.

The 9th Conference of Ministers of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs in Islamic Countries, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, started on August 04, 2024, in Makkah under the theme “the role of endowments and Islamic affairs ministries in promoting and consolidating the principles and the values of moderation.”

Ministers, muftis, heads of Islamic councils, associations, and institutions from 60 countries take part in the event.

