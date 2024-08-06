Hezbollah launches fresh attack against Israeli military site

Hezbollah targeted the Zionist military base in northern Palestine with missiles on Tuesday morning, news outlets have reported.

The missile attack was aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their resistance to the Zionist regime’s attacks on civilian residents of villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

During the operation, a building in one of the Zionist settlements that had turned into the headquarters of the occupying military was directly targeted with missiles.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across the border since October 8, a day after the occupying regime launched a devastating war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians so far.

