US reports casualties in attack on its Iraqi air base

According Reuters citing security sources, two Katyusha rockets on Monday night were fired at the Ain al-Asad air base which hosts US forces in western Iraq.

Reuters initially said that it was not clear if the attack caused any casualties or damage but some other American media outlets cited the Pentagon official as saying that a number of American soldiers stationed in this base were injured.

“Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured,” the spokesperson said. The full extent of the injuries and the exact number of affected personnel remain unclear at this time.

A White House official also confirmed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident. No group in Iraq or elsewhere in the region has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Some Zionist media reports said that at least two American personnel were killed in the attack on the base in Iraq.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, quoting sources, reported that three explosions caused by a rocket and drone attack were heard at the Ain al-Assad base.

According to US media reports, military officials at the base are conducting a damage assessment following the attack to determine the scope of the incident and any potential structural damage to the facility.

About 10 days ago, security sources reported that four rockets landed at the same base amid growing anti-American sentiment in the region over Washington’s policies, including its support for the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

4399