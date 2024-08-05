US air base in Iraq attacked twice; casualties reported

A US defense department spokesperson had initially confirmed several casualties in the first suspected rocket attack on the base late on Monday.

Reuters reported that two Katyusha rockets were fired at the Ain al-Asad base. It later reported that at least five American soldiers were injured, and the condition of one of the wounded was not good.

Some other American media outlet cited the Pentagon spokesperson as saying that a number of American soldiers stationed in the base were injured.

“Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured,” the spokesperson said, adding that the full extent of the injuries and the exact number of affected personnel remain unclear at this time.

However, some media outlets of the Zionist regime have reported the death of 2 American soldiers in the attack.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, quoting sources, reported that three explosions caused by a rocket and drone attack were heard at the Ain al-Assad base.

Few hours later, on Tuesday morning, news sources announced yet another attack on Ain al-Asad but gave no details about new possible casualties or damage.

According to reports, the base was targeted again at the time a military plane was flying to transport wounded soldiers from there.

US president hold security meeting

A White House official had confirmed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident. No group in Iraq or elsewhere in the region had taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Later Biden held meeting with his national security team and said that the response to the attack against American forces and measures to defend them were discussed.

We discussed the measures we would take to defend our forces and to respond to any attack against our forces, in a manner and place of our own choosing, Biden said in post on his X platform which he published with a picture of himself in a meeting with the national security team at the White House

About 10 days ago, security sources reported that four rockets landed at the same base amid growing anti-American sentiment in the region over Washington’s policies, including its support for the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

4399