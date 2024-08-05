Iran sympathizes with people of Bangladesh over recent events

According to IRNA, Nasser Kanaani on Monday night extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the injured during the recent events in Bangladesh, emphasizing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will always remain a good and reliable friend of the people of Bangladesh”.

In a statement, Kanaani also pointed out the deep and historical relations between Tehran and Dhaka, saying Iran has been firm in its friendly relations with Bangladesh, and in the current sensitive and important moment, it stands by this friendly and brotherly nation. “Iran will always remain a good and reliable friend for the people of Bangladesh”.

The Iranian spokesman expressed his hope for the return of stability, peace and stability to Bangladesh under the shadow of the rule of law, unity, cohesion and integration of the people of this nation and with wise steps by the country’s ruling elites.

The unrest gripped the South Asian nation last month after a High Court ruling that reinstated a law, under which, more than 50% of well-paid civil service jobs will be reserved for a specific class of people, including the descendants of those who fought for the country’s independent from Pakistan in the 1970s.

Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands injured and thousands more, including several opposition political figures detained since the protests erupted against the government’s job quotas system.

There were numerous violent clashes between anti-, and pro-job reservation protesters as well as police.

The protesters, mostly college and university students want the government quash the court verdict and instead go ahead with the existing merit-based employment system. Weeks of deadly protests have forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. She landed at at Hindon Air Base in India and will fly next to London.

