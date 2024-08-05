We must stand up against wicked Zionist regime: Iran acting FM

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone conversation on Monday night with Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Siarto whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the European Union.

While talking about the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region, he condemned the Zionist regime for its violation of international laws and at same time emphasized the legitimate rights Iran to defend its security, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“For the current evil called the Zionist regime which is the cause of instability in the region, we should stand up and take reciprocal measures in accordance with international law so that the other side does not dare intensify aggressive actions in the region”, Badheri Kani told Siarto on phone.

He elaborating on the Zionist regime’s violation of his country’s sovereignty by assassinating Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil last week.

The Iranian diplomat also highlighted the regime’s ongoing genocidal war and crimes in Gaza and said: If you look at the attacks on Gaza, you will see that the targets of the Israelis are mainly civilian areas, hospitals, residential houses, children, women and people who are defenseless.

Siarto, for his part, expressed his desire and willingness to continue the dialogue between Iran and Hungary and said his country is closely monitoring the developments in the West Asia region, including what is happening in Lebanon.

The top Hungarian diplomat stressed that the international community should take every measure it can to prevent any escalation of tension and crisis, warning that these tensions can threaten Europe as well.

