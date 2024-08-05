President Pezeshkian: Promotion of Russia ties among Iran’s foreign policy priorities

The president made the remark on Monday as he met with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran.

Russia has been among the countries have supported Iran in difficult times, Pezeshkian said, adding that “expansion of ties with this strategic partner is among foreign policy priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also referred to Tehran-Moscow cooperation on regional and international affairs, saying that the cooperation on creating a multipolar world will lead to promotion of global peace and security.

As to Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, the Iranian president said that the criminal acts of the regime coupled with its assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh are a clear example of violating international law.

He also said that Iran never seeks to escalate tensions and spread war in the region, but the Israeli regime will definitely receive a response to its crimes.

Sergei Shoigu, on his part, said that Iran is among key and strategic allies of Russia in the region, and added that relations between the two countries are growing in all fields.

