Fire shuts down Iran’s main trade gateway to Afghanistan

During a Monday interview with an IRNA correspondent, Rezaei reported that due to safety protocol violations, three Iranian and one Afghan fuel tankers ignited at 1:48 p.m. local time in the Dogharoun Special Economic Zone.

He explained that operations at the customs, the economic zone, the border market, and the transportation fleet were halted, and personnel evacuated to prevent the blaze from spreading.

