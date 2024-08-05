Iran’s Acting FM rebukes UNSC for not reacting to Israeli crimes

In a Farsi post on his X account on Monday, Bagheri Kani said that he had telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Slovenia and Hungary.

He emphasized that the UNSC and the European Union's failure to react to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including the mass killing of children and women in Gaza, and the assassination of Palestinian leaders in other countries, is one of the most important factors of instability in the region.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran will exercise its legitimate and inherent right to confront the terrorist acts committed by the Israeli regime with the aim of protecting its national security.

The Iranian diplomat held his phone talks on Sunday.

He told Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon that more than 300 days into the Gaza war, the Israeli regime, which has faced defeats inflicted by the resistance front, continues to kill defenseless Palestinians in Gaza and has resorted to terrorist acts against civilian areas in Yemen, Lebanon and recently in Tehran.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh lost his life in an attack on his accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of July 31, a day after he attended the swearing-in of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

His assassination took place a day after Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut.

