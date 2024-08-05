Haniyeh’s successor will be chosen in coming days: Hamas deputy chief

According to a Monday report by Al Mayadeen satellite news network, Khalil al-Hayya made the remarks during a memorial held for the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Al-Hayya promised that Hamas will remain loyal to the Palestinian people, martyrs, and the Islamic Ummah, by “continuing on the path of struggle, jihad, and resistance,” until the liberation of Palestine is achieved.

The Hamas official praised martyr Haniyeh’s life-long work, saying that his martyrdom has “given new spirit, determination, and strength to [the region’s people] and their Resistance.”

“He was a great leader and a devoted servant, a true ascetic, for whom the doors of martyrdom and paradise open, if Allah wills,” al-Hayya underlined.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on July 31, a day after attending the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

