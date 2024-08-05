Netanyahu will not be able to achieve his objectives: Islamic Jihad

According to IRNA’s Monday report quoting Sama news agency, Rasmi Abu Issa said in a statement that the prime minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu will not be able to achieve the goals that he has failed to achieve in the past 10 months.

An agreement on a prisoner swap can restore calm to the region, Abu Issa noted, adding that moving towards an agreement can stop the fireball from rolling.

Recently, Alon Ben-David, a Zionist military expert, quoted a senior security official of the Zionist regime as saying that the potential prisoner swap agreement could prevent a regional war at this time.

Ben-David added that there is a consensus in the Israeli security establishment that Netanyahu has decided to stop supporting the Zionist regime's prisoners in Gaza and continue the war on the besieged area.

The Zionist regime's media reported that the head of the Zionist regime's spy agency (Mossad), David Barnia, and the head of the regime's security agency (Shin Bet), Ronin Bar, traveled to Egypt on Saturday to consult on the prisoner swap deal.

