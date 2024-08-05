Envoy explains details of Iran-Russia monetary agreement

In the framework of the agreement, in the next month or so, Iranians will be able to receive rubles from Russian ATMs with their bank cards connected to the Shetab Banking System, and in the final step, in the first half of 2025, they will also be able to buy from Russian stores, Jalali told IRNA.

Over the past two years, regular discussions in the monetary and banking sector were held between the banking officials of Iran and the Russian Federation, and the joint working group of the central banks of the two countries held consecutive meetings in this regard, he added.

Tehran and Moscow should solve monetary and banking issues, he said, adding that very important steps were taken to solve these issues in the last two years.

The messengers of banks of the two countries are also connected, he noted.

According to Jalali, Iran and Russia also established brokerage relations last year, and some of the Iranian and Russian banks have been able to have brokerage relations.

The opening of these accounts is important because it enables the banks of the two countries to work with each other, he said.

