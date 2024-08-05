Hezbollah targets Zionist positions with drones, rockets

Lebanese news outlets reported that several explosions were heard from Lebanon and announced that these sounds were caused by the penetration of drones and rockets into Israeli targets in the Al-Jalil region, Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding areas.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that the operation was in support of Palestinians in Gaza and their valiant and honorable resistance as well as in response to the recent attacks and assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy in the towns of Al-Bazouriyeh, Deir Siryan and Houla.

The statement said that a squadron of suicide drones were launched on the headquarters of the newly-established 91st Division of the Elite Barracks, targeting the locations where its officers and soldiers were positioned, hitting them directly and inflicting a number of deaths and injuries on them.

The Zionist media initially reports several casualties as a result of a drone explosion in the Ayelet Hashahar area.

Israeli media also said that the Iron Dome failed to intercept the squadron of drones and rockets that exploded on the ground, adding that two soldiers were evacuated, with one in critical condition and another in moderate condition.

It is also reported that several ambulances went to the area where the drone landed.

The Ahed news website also reported that there was fire in the area as a result of a drone attack.

Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes over the past of nearly 10 months have inflicted heavy damage on the regime’s military, perished a large number of soldiers and forced Zionist settlers to flee the occupied areas across Lebanon’s borders.

