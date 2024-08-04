Jordan FM says carries no Israeli message during Tehran visit

Safadi has also said that he would not carry a message from Tehran to Tel Aviv either, according to Palestine’s Sama news.

On Sunday, the top Jordanian diplomat held talks with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran.

Earlier, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Safadi “will deliver a message from His Majesty King Abdullah II to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the situation in the region and bilateral relations.”

Safadi insisted that the tension in the region would end only with the cessation of the war in Gaza, AP reported.

The two discussed bilateral relations, developments in the region and “the Zionists’ heinous act of assassinating Martyr Haniyeh, it added.

4194