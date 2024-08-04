Aug 4, 2024, 8:40 PM
Iran says strategic balance in Palestine not to favor Zionists

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the strategic balance in the Palestinian territories will not return in favor of the Zionist regime.

Kanaani made the remark on his official X account on Sunday in reaction to fresh Zionist attacks on two schools in northwest Gaza, which killed 25 people and wounded tens of others.

Despite brutality by the Zionist regime and its war crimes and genocide against Palestinians as well as the cowardly assassinations in the region, the strategic balance in the Palestinian territories and in the region will never return to the favor of the Zionist regime and its delusional supporters, he said. 

The Israeli regime has killed at least 39,583 people in Gaza and wounded nearly 91,400 others since it began its war on the besieged territory in early October. 

