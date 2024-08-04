Aug 4, 2024, 8:09 PM
Iranian gymnast Olfati misses out on podium at Paris Olympics

Iranian gymnast Olfati misses out on podium at Paris Olympics

Paris, IRNA -- In a nail-biting final at the Paris Olympics, Iranian gymnast Mehdi Olfati scored 14.266 points in the vault event, finishing in seventh place and missing out on a podium position.

Olfati squared off against tough competitors from Armenia, Croatia, Ukraine, Britain, Türkiye, and the Philippines on Sunday, IRNA’s corresponded reported from Paris.

He had qualified for the final with an impressive average score of 14.583 in the preliminary rounds.

Despite displaying a remarkable performance in the final, Olfati's score was not enough to secure a medal.

It was the first time that a gymnast from Iran had qualified for the Olympics.

Olfati previously made history by winning Iran's first gymnastics medal—a silver—at the Asian Games in 2023.

