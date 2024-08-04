Iran condemns Mogadishu terrorist attack

Kanaani on Sunday condemned the attack that was claimed by Al-Shabab, an affiliate to al-Qaeda terrorist group.

He expressed sympathy with the Somali government and families of the victims.

At least 32 people were killed in a suicide bombing and gun attack on Lido Beach late on Friday. More than 60 others were wounded in the attack on the popular beach in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

The violence broke out when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a hotel, while several other attackers tried to storm the building. They also fired on people on the beach, according to witnesses and police.

