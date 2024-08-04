Haniyeh assassination not result of infiltration: Iranian MP

Ebrahim Rezaei made the comment on Sunday as he spoke with reporters following a meeting with officials from the intelligence ministry and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). He said that the meeting was the second to investigate Haniyeh’s assassination since he was martyred four days ago.

Rezaei, quoting a deputy of the IRGC Quds Force, said that the assassination was not the result of infiltration, and that appropriate measures are underway.

The spokesman also said that the IRGC officials briefed the meeting on the situation in the region during the months since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement. They also provided details on the assassination of the Hamas political chief, he added.

Rezaei, citing the IRGC officials, said that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm has accelerated the destruction of the Zionist regime as its existence and identity are being threatened for the first time in the regime’s history.

The Zionist regime is near destruction, and the Zionists have no choice but to accept their failure as they have not achieved their goals over the past months, he said.

The meeting was held as Iran has promised severe punishment for the Israeli regime for assassinating Haniyeh who was in Tehran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Hamas political chief was martyred in his accommodation in northern Tehran early on Wednesday, hours after attending Pezeshkian’s inaugural.

