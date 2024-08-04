Islamic Human Rights Day focuses on oppression against Palestinians: Official

Kazem Gharibabadi, who also acts as Secretary General of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks at the 8th Islamic Human Rights Award Ceremony in Tehran on Sunday.

The ceremony was held in the Iranian capital to mark the Day of Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This year’s ceremony is to commemorate the oppression of the Palestinians and express hate for the Israeli regime’s crimes, Gharibabadi noted.

Expressing regret over the martyrdom of the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, Gharibabadi said the martyr was to be hailed at the today ceremony.

Martyrdom is the most precious award that could be presented to a mujahed like Haniyeh, he added.

About 16 years ago, following Iran’s proposal, the OIC designated August 5 as Day of Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity.

During his speech, Gharibabadi censured the Western countries for supporting crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza, while they cry they are advocates of the human rights.

It is clear that unprincipled stance and policies taken by the so-called advocate countries of the human rights have presently put the human dignity in danger, he underlined.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Iran’s Judiciary chief Hojjatoleslam Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei said there are no words to describe the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Even descriptions like “child-killing”, “war criminal”, and “torturer” cannot define the depth of the regime’s crimes, the Judiciary chief noted.

In his remarks, Ejei urged the defenders of the Islamic human rights to take bigger steps towards uncovering the regime’s crimes.

Earlier, Gharibabadi had said that the Islamic Human Rights Award is an international prize to be given to the victims of the human rights violations or the supporters of the human rights.

About the 8th Islamic Human Rights Award Ceremony, he had said that the award committee received 42 candidates from almost 17 countries. In the end, 6 individuals were chosen to receive the Award and 3 were chosen to be honored.

He announced that the award defends the oppressed people of Palestine, the Axis of Resistance, and confronts the crimes of the Zionist regime.

