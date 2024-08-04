At least 10k Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza war

The Zionist newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" announced in its latest report that the Zionist regime that during the war against the Gaza Strip, at least 10,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded.

It added that about a thousand new soldiers are added to the rehabilitation center of the Ministry of Defense.

Daniel Hagari, the spokesman of the Zionist Army, announced that another Israeli soldier was wounded in the battles on Saturday in the south of the Gaza Strip and his condition is critical.

These media revealed earlier that the number of wounded announced by the Zionist regime's army differs greatly from those provided by the hospitals of this regime.

The Israeli Channel 12 had earlier announced that the Israeli army asked hospital authorities not to publish any statistics of casualties without coordination with the army.

