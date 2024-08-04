Jordan’s FM slated to visit Tehran for talks

During his visit to Tehran, Safadi will meet and consult with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani regarding the recent developments in the region and bilateral relations.

The two senior diplomats spoke on the phone on Friday about the consequences of the Israeli regime’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Bagheri Kani warned that if the Zionist “terrorist criminals” are not stopped, peace and security in the region and internationally would be seriously endangered.

He said that the Zionist regime crossed an important redline and the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to execute law and justice against this “infamous and criminal regime”.

