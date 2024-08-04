Iranian envoy hails ‘win-win’ Iran-Russia gas deal

In an interview with IRNA which was published on Sunday, Jalali said that the landmark project will benefit both sides.

In the past, there were some speculations that Tehran and Moscow were rivals when it came to energy, the diplomat said.

He hastened to add, however, that when policies are adopted based on mutual interests, they will turn into lasting policies.

The Iranian envoy also called the Iran-Russia gas deal a mega-project.

Russia ranked first from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, in terms of making investments in Iran, Jalali underlined.

To finalize the deal on gas transfer, the two countries held intense talks, he added.

On June 26, an MoU on Russian gas transfer to Iran was signed during a ceremony attended by the high-ranking officials of the two countries.

