President Pezeshkian appoints Tayebnia as his senior advisor

Tayebnia, 64, served as Iran’s economy and finance minister from 2013 to 2017 under President Hassan Rouhani. He is an academic and has served in various state education institutions delivering courses on economy and finance.

He received his BA (1986) and MA (1989) in theoretical economics, and his PhD (1994) in economics, all from the University of Tehran and first in each class.

As part of Tayebnia’s doctoral studies, he spent a year studying at the London School of Economics under the supervision of Laurence Harris.

Iranian economist Ali Tayebnia was awarded Lee Foundation's Priz in 2017

As an economist, Tayebnia was awarded the Lee Kuan Yew Prize in 2017, marking the first time an Iranian economist won the prestigious international prize.

6125**4354