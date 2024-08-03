Hamas: Israel spreads lies to justify attacks against civilians

“The occupiers’ criminal attack on Hamama School, where thousands were taking shelter, is indicative of a continuous genocidal war”, Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that the regime uses lies as an excuse to target defenseless civilians in Gaza.

Hamas made the reaction hours after the Israeli regime struck Hamama School in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing at least 10 Palestinians.

The regime claimed that the school was used by Hamas to launch attacks against Israeli forces and store weapons.

Israel is facing international outcry over its relentless attacks against the civilian population in Gaza where daily airstrikes have been ongoing since the start of the war on October 7.

At least 39,550 people have been killed and 91,280 wounded in Gaza since then.

