Hamas says 9 fighters martyred by Israeli forces in West Bank

Hamas made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the fighters, including a commander, were martyred in the city of Tulkarm.

Some of the fighters lost their lives in a drone attack on their vehicle, others were killed during clashes with Israeli forces, the movement added.

Hamas stressed that the Israeli regime’s crimes and its cowardly assassinations against resistance fighters will never weaken the determination of the Palestinian people and the growing resistance in the occupied West Bank.

The regime’s practice will instead intensify the Palestinian resistance until the occupiers are forced out of Palestinian land, the movement added.

Violence has been escalating in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, as Israel has increased attacks against Palestinians outraged at the killing of their countrymen in the besieged territory.

