Haniyeh assassinated with US green light: Hamas official

In an interview with IRNA published on Saturday, Khaled al-Qaddoumi pointed out that US lawmakers applauded Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu 52 times during his recent address to a joint session of Congress, where he defended the ongoing genocide in Gaza and thanked Washington for its military and political support.

Qaddoumi suggested that such a warm reception could be construed as a green light from the United States for Israel to continue with its acts of aggression in Gaza and across the region.

The Hamas official emphasized that Haniyeh was a unifying figure within Hamas and among Palestinian factions, and had a significant diplomatic appeal in the Islamic world and beyond.

Qaddoumi highlighted the role played by Haniyeh in cultivating relations with leaders of other countries, which he said threatened the false narrative put forth by Israeli authorities.

He noted that Israeli and US officials were particularly alarmed by the warming of Hamas relations with China and Russia, as well as recent actions taken by a number of European and African nations in support of the Palestinian cause.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday. He was in the Iranian capital for the swearing-in of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Qaddoumi further warned that the assassination of resistance leaders will not weaken Hamas, describing such desperate moves as a significant miscalculation by the enemy.

