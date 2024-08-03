Iran slams Israel’s torture of Palestinian prisoners, urges int’l action to stop atrocities

In a Farsi post on his X account on Saturday, Kanaani stated that the report published by The Washington Post on July 29 regarding "medieval" torture methods used against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, represents only the tip of the iceberg.

He further mentioned that leaked information about torture and atrocities occurring in a prison at the Sde Teiman Israeli military base, situated in the Negev desert, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip towards Beersheba, indicates that the Zionist regime has set a new record compared to what happened at Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib jails.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated that the international community and human rights activists must fulfill their lawful and humanitarian responsibilities.

3266**4194