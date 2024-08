In an interview on Saturday, Colonel Mehdi Afshari said that the illicit items included more than 100.5 million cigarettes.

These illegal hauls of cigarettes that have been seized in Tehran are worth 300 billion rials.

Iran has introduced strict regulations to crack down on smuggling across its borders.

Authorities have also been tough on cigarette smuggling as part of plans to prevent the use of unsafe products by smokers in the country.

