Iran produces over 169K mt of aluminum ingots in 3 months: IMIDRO

Iran’s four major companies have produced 169,141 mt of aluminum ingots from March 20 to June 20, IRNA quoted the IMIDRO on Saturday as saying.

South Aluminum Corporation, Iranian Aluminum Company, Almahdi Aluminum Company and Iran Alumina Company were the main producers of the aluminum ingots in the said period.

The four companies produced nearly 166,986 mt of the aluminum ingots, marking 1% rise compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the latest data, during the three months, 57,539 mt of alumina powder, 97,746 mt of aluminum hydrate, and 180,448 mt of bauxite were produced by Iran Alumina Company.

