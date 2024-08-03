Aug 3, 2024, 1:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85557022
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Dossier

John Bolton says Iran vengeful response to be very strong with great damages to Israel

Aug 3, 2024, 1:14 PM
News ID: 85557022
John Bolton says Iran vengeful response to be very strong with great damages to Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The former US national security advisor John Bolton has predicted that Iran’s response to revenge for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in its capital would be strong and effective and would cause serious damages to Israel.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Bolton commented on the recent assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran’s response will be different from its vengeful measure in the last April, the former US official announced.

Most probably, the Islamic Republic will this time attack some targets in Israel, the Saudi newspaper quoted him.

Assassination of the Hamas chief will postpone indirect talks between Hamas and the Zionist regime of Israel on a ceasefire and exchanging prisoners, he said.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday (July 31). He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Also recently, the Zionist regime's army assassinated Shukr in a region in southern Lebanon.

The senior officials of the Axis of Resistance announced that they would take revenge of the blood of their commanders.

1483**9417

2 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .