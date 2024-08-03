John Bolton says Iran vengeful response to be very strong with great damages to Israel

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Bolton commented on the recent assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran’s response will be different from its vengeful measure in the last April, the former US official announced.

Most probably, the Islamic Republic will this time attack some targets in Israel, the Saudi newspaper quoted him.

Assassination of the Hamas chief will postpone indirect talks between Hamas and the Zionist regime of Israel on a ceasefire and exchanging prisoners, he said.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday (July 31). He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Also recently, the Zionist regime's army assassinated Shukr in a region in southern Lebanon.

The senior officials of the Axis of Resistance announced that they would take revenge of the blood of their commanders.

