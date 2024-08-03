Iran’s nat’l futsal team nominated for best team in world

The Futsal Planet website, which introduces the best futsal players in the world every year, is to choose the best national futsal team in 2023.

It has listed the names of the top 10 futsal nominees in the world, which also includes the name of the Iranian national team.

The national teams of Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, France, Japan, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and Afghanistan will compete with Iran for this title.

The Iranian national futsal team headed by Vahid Shamsaei won the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup and will participate in the World Cup.

