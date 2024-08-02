Iran slams UN non-condemnation of Zionist assassination of Haniyeh

In a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, the Iranian top diplomat also censured certain European countries that along with the US, prevented the Security Council from condemning the assassination.

Haniyeh was targeted and martyred in a predawn attack in Tehran on Wednesday as he had just attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Bagheri Kani stressed that this assassination which breached Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity will endanger the peace and stability in the region and globally.

He reiterated that Iran will undoubtedly exercise its legitimate and inherent right to punish “the criminal Zionist gang”.

The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, stressed Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He, however, expressed concern about growing tensions in the region which could escalate into a full-blown war.

