President Pezeshkian meets with China’s special envoy, Belarussian speaker

In his meeting with Peng on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said that China is one of Iran’s strategic partners and added that China has always stood by Iran in difficult times.

Iran will never forget Beijing’s help to tackle US' oppressive sanctions, he said.

He added that while with the sale of weapons, the US seeks to make the Middle East insecure and helps the wars continue, China’s measures to safeguard the peace in the region is admirable.

The president also urged China to use all in its power to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

For his part, Peng said that China demands an all-out expansion of ties with Iran and condemned the assassination of Haniyeh.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Sergeyenko, the speaker of the Belarusian parliament, Pezeshkian said that Iran and Belarus have good cooperation in bilateral, regional, and international arenas.

Expressing his country’s interest in expanding ties with Iran in trade, science, and economy, Sergeyenko said in the meeting that the path Pezeshkian has chosen for his government’s foreign policy is a source of satisfaction and hope.

The two officials have been in Tehran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Pezeshkian's presidency which was held on Tuesday.

