Iran’s president calls for expansion of ties with Switzerland

Pezeshkian sent a message to his Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, on Thursday to congratulate her on the occasion of the country’s national day.

In his congratulatory message to the President of the Swiss Confederation, the Iranian President praised the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pezeshkian described the ties between the two nations as historical and friendly, noting that nearly 100 years of relations present an invaluable opportunity.

The President highlighted the need for both countries to develop new plans for cooperation based on mutual interest and respect.

Iran’s President expressed hope that the Islamic Republic and Switzerland would further enhance cooperation by considering a new roadmap.

7129**9417