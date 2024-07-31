Iran ready to expand relations with Sudan: Pezeshkian

According to IRNA, Masoud Pezeshkian, while meeting with visiting Sudanese Foreign Minister Hussein Awad on Wednesday evening also hailed the moves regarding the re-opening of embassies in Tehran and Khartoum effective and important in laying the groundwork for strengthening and promoting effective relations.

During the meeting, the Iranian president touched on the criminal act of the Zionist regime, calling the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh the continuation of crimes and bloodshed being committed in Gaza by the Zionist regime and its backers.

In such a situation, Pezeshkian underlined that the unity and cohesion among Islamic countries and the Muslim nations would not only help confront with such conspiracies but help them become stronger and more resistant.

The top Sudanese diplomat, who had travelled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Pezeshkian, condemned the martyrdom of the political bureau chief of the Palestinians Hamas resistance movement and expressed his condolences to the government and people of Iran, as well as the Palestinian people.

Awad once again congratulated Pezeshkian for his victory in the election and becoming the Iranian president and emphasized his country's desire in expanding interactions and relations with the Islamic Republic in all fields.

