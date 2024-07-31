Iran president calls for boosting economic ties with Brazil

The president on Wednesday met with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin who attended his swearing-in ceremony in the capital Tehran a day earlier.

Referring to a pre-dawn Zionist assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the president expressed regret that the so-called champions of human rights support the Israeli regime's crimes, in reference to Western states.

He said that 120 years of relations between Iran and Brazil is a strong ground for further expansion of ties between the two countries.

The Brazilian vice president, for his part, expressed hope that Iran and Brazil will see more enhancement in bilateral relations during the term of President Pezeshkian.

He also submitted an invitation letter of Brazilian President Lula da Silva to President Pezeshkian to attend next year's BRICS Summit in Brazil.

