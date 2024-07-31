Jul 31, 2024, 7:04 PM
Israel will undoubtedly pay heavy price for Haniyeh assassination: Iranian diplomat

Tehran, IRNA - Secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Abbas Araghchi says the Israeli regime will pay a heavy price for the assassination on Iranian soil of senior Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh.  

In a post on X on Wednesday, Araghchi offered his condolences to the Palestinian nation and all fighters of the Resistance Front in the region on the martyrdom of Haniyeh. 

The senior diplomat, who is regarded as a candidate to become foreign minister under Iran’s incoming administration, said the Israeli regime will fail to reach its objective of blocking the works of the new government in Iran. 

Haniyeh, who served as the political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was assassinated along with one of his bodyguards in their accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

