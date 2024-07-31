Israel will undoubtedly pay heavy price for Haniyeh assassination: Iranian diplomat

In a post on X on Wednesday, Araghchi offered his condolences to the Palestinian nation and all fighters of the Resistance Front in the region on the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

The senior diplomat, who is regarded as a candidate to become foreign minister under Iran’s incoming administration, said the Israeli regime will fail to reach its objective of blocking the works of the new government in Iran.

Haniyeh, who served as the political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was assassinated along with one of his bodyguards in their accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

