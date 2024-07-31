Pezeshkian terms Serbia 'a friend of tough times' for Iran

During the Wednesday meeting with Vulin, who visited Tehran for the 14th Iranian presidential inauguration, Pezeshkian thanked the Serbian president for his congratulatory message, describing Serbia a friend of Iran in tough times. Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of efforts to enhance relations between the two countries.

Referring to his chairmanship of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the two countries when he was a lawmaker, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries is effective in promoting comprehensive relations. He highlighted the importance of implementing the agreements between the two countries as soon as possible.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been the target of media hype and unrealistic propaganda, as well as pressure and sanctions from countries pursuing excessive demands due to Iran's desire for independence, he said, adding that the great nation of Iran hates any aggression and cannot remain indifferent to crimes committed by the Zionist regime against people in Gaza.

Despite Serbia being located in Europe, it has not aligned with policies and actions of other European countries that promote Iranophobia, the Serbian official stated, highlighting his country's desire to enhance relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in economic, cultural, and political spheres.

