Pezeshkian: Promotion of Iran-Algeria ties will benefit both sides

The president made the remark during a meeting in the Iranian capital on Wednesday with the speaker of Algerian People's National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian a day earlier.

Pezeshkian referred to a pre-dawn Zionist assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as a “bitter incident”, adding that the acts of terror of the Zionist regime and its massacre of women and children and attacks against hospitals and residential areas are the result of support from the US and some other Western countries.

The Algerian speaker hailed President Pezeshkian’s foreign policy for seeking more engagement with neighbors as well as Muslim and friendly nations, including Algeria. He also described the promotion of relations in different political, economic and cultural areas as a win-win equation that will benefit both countries.

Expressing condolences over the Zionist assassination of the Hamas leader, he said that such crimes would strengthen the spirit and determination of resistance even more.

