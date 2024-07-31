Jul 31, 2024, 5:59 PM
Senior officials from Cuba, Belarus, Serbia meet Iran’s Parliament speaker

Tehran, IRNA -- Senior officials from Cuba, Belarus and Serbia have separately met with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero sat down with Qalibaf for talks on Wednesday a day after he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The event at the Iranian Parliament was attended by officials from various countries, including delegations from over 88 nations and 10 international organizations.

Igor Sergienko, the speaker of the Belarusian Parliament, also held discussions with Qalibaf, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Alexander Vulin, the deputy prime minister of Serbia, met with Iran’s top parliamentarian.

During the meeting, Qalibaf emphasized the long-standing and historical ties between Serbia and Iran.

