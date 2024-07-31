Iran calls for boosting economic, political ties with Senegal

In the meeting with Amadou Mame Diop, who visited Tehran for the 14th Iranian presidential inauguration, Pezeshkian highlighted his country's willingness to enhance relations with Senegal, particularly in economic and political areas, and to implement the agreements reached before.

Praising Senegal's stance in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, Pezeshkian called for boosting bilateral relations and fostering stronger synergy and coordination on international issues including the Gaza war.

He emphasized the need for Islamic countries to unite in denouncing the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza in a clear and unified voice.

Amadou Mame Diop, for his part, appreciated Iran for its firm and decisive stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, saying that Iran and Senegal share close views on Palestine issue.

He also highlighted Senegal's willingness to benefit from Iran's expertise in energy, healthcare, and education, as well as to implement the agreements that have been reached during Martyred Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's tenure.

