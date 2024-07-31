Iran president stresses expansion of ties with Russia

Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Vyacheslav Valodin, the head of the Russian State Duma, in Tehran on Tuesday.

The president said, "If we strengthen our relations based on mutual capacities, the US and Western countries will no longer be able to resort to the tactic of sanctions."

Pezeshkian also stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not forgotten that Russia has been a friend and supporter of the Iranian nation in difficult times and will continue and develop its relations with strength and power.

The president stated that strengthening relations with neighbors and countries in the region is the priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic and the 14th administration.

Referring to his telephone conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and discussing important issues, including accelerating the implementation of joint projects, Pezeshkian said that the implementation of these plans will benefit the countries of the region and the whole world, in addition to securing the interests of Iran and Russia.

Valodin, for his part, said that the Russian president asked him to convey the message to President Pezeshkian that Russia is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on the way to achieving the great goals.

Saying that President Putin attached great importance to the development of relations with Iran, he added that the Russian Parliament is also ready to cooperate and facilitate the path of achieving mutual interests of the two countries.

